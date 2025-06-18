Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE PAI opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.46. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $13.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Free Report) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.09% of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

