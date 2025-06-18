Short Interest in Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Declines By 26.7%

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 319,000 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the May 15th total of 435,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.5 days.

Chubu Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of Chubu Electric Power stock opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.95. Chubu Electric Power has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $12.82.

Chubu Electric Power Company Profile

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Grid, and Miraiz. It generates electricity through geothermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

