Short Interest in Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Declines By 26.7%

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 319,000 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the May 15th total of 435,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.5 days.
Chubu Electric Power Stock Performance
Shares of Chubu Electric Power stock opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.95. Chubu Electric Power has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $12.82.
Chubu Electric Power Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chubu Electric Power
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Why SailPoint May Cruise Past Cybersecurity Rivals in 2025
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Jabil Stock Hits Highs on AI Tailwinds and Strong Buybacks
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Can Luckin and Dutch Bros Take Market Share From Starbucks?
Receive News & Ratings for Chubu Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubu Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.