Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $99.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The company has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.19.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 95.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Galvan Research lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

