iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,844,325 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 1,667,552 shares.The stock last traded at $41.45 and had previously closed at $40.83.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.72.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Germany ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 15,545.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,286,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265,511 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter worth about $57,326,000. Life Line Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,782,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 290.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,042,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,656,000 after buying an additional 775,570 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,186,000.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

