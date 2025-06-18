Reviewing Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) and Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Vinci has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Vinci shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vinci N/A N/A N/A Great Lakes Dredge & Dock 8.63% 15.72% 5.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Vinci and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vinci and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vinci 0 0 0 0 0.00 Great Lakes Dredge & Dock 0 0 1 0 3.00

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.79%. Given Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is more favorable than Vinci.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vinci and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vinci $78.42 billion 1.06 $5.26 billion N/A N/A Great Lakes Dredge & Dock $762.69 million 1.03 $57.26 million $1.02 11.36

Vinci has higher revenue and earnings than Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.

Summary

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock beats Vinci on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vinci

Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector. The Construction segment engages in designing and carrying out projects, which includes general contractor; geotechnical and structural engineering and related digital activities, as well as provision of services in nuclear engineering; proximity networks with active local companies, such as building, civil engineering, roadworks, rail works, and water works; property development, including residential and commercial properties; and management of serviced residences and property services. Vinci SA was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Nanterre, France.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

