Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,084,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,152,000 after buying an additional 110,191 shares in the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 122.3% during the first quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $44.31 and a one year high of $58.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.17.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6207 per share. This represents a $7.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.11%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.