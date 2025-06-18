Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.1%
NOBL stock opened at $99.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.61. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $89.76 and a 12-month high of $108.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.87.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
