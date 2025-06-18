iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 299,913 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 314,958 shares.The stock last traded at $63.12 and had previously closed at $62.33.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of iShares Europe ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Financially Speaking Inc bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

