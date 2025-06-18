LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Declares $0.12 Dividend

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 0.4%

LMP Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $17.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.29.

Get LMP Capital and Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LMP Capital and Income Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.