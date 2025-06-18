United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Down 3.4% – What’s Next?

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $78.95 and last traded at $77.53. 2,118,220 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 3,669,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.22.

United States Oil Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Oil Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 30,200.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 6,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

