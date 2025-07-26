ScanTech AI Systems (NASDAQ:STAI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

ScanTech AI Systems (NASDAQ:STAI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

ScanTech AI Systems Price Performance

ScanTech AI Systems stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76. ScanTech AI Systems has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $5.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised ScanTech AI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Institutional Trading of ScanTech AI Systems

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ScanTech AI Systems stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ScanTech AI Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:STAI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of ScanTech AI Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

ScanTech AI Systems Company Profile

Scantech AI Systems, Inc engages in the innovation, emerging technology, and machine learning expertise. ScanTech specializes in developing advanced screening technology that provides the most accurate and fastest detection of prohibited materials. The company was founded on September 5, 2023 and is headquartered in Buford, GA.

