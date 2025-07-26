Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Issues Earnings Results

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Vallourec had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.16%.

Vallourec Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VLOWY opened at $3.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Vallourec has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $4.24.

Vallourec Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2546 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Vallourec’s payout ratio is 68.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Vallourec to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.

