Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 177 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $17,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 102.6% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $812.00 target price (up previously from $683.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $807.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $664.00 to $783.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $752.33.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.41, for a total transaction of $365,213.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 6,302 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,795.82. The trade was a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.08, for a total value of $336,232.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,013.36. The trade was a 4.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,473 shares of company stock worth $105,805,440. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $712.68 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $450.80 and a 12-month high of $747.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $692.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $641.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 8.19%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

