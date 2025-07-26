Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Issues Earnings Results

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Proximus Stock Down 11.3%

OTCMKTS BGAOY opened at $1.69 on Friday. Proximus has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Proximus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

