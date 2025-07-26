Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Pinnacle Bank had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $9.49 million during the quarter.

Pinnacle Bank Price Performance

Shares of PBNK opened at $20.95 on Friday. Pinnacle Bank has a one year low of $17.16 and a one year high of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average of $19.26.

Get Pinnacle Bank alerts:

About Pinnacle Bank

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Pinnacle Bank, a commercial bank, provides various depository and credit services in Santa Clara, San Benito, and Monterey counties. The company offers checking, savings, money market, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and certificates of deposit account registry services.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.