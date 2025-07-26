Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Pinnacle Bank had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $9.49 million during the quarter.
Pinnacle Bank Price Performance
Shares of PBNK opened at $20.95 on Friday. Pinnacle Bank has a one year low of $17.16 and a one year high of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average of $19.26.
About Pinnacle Bank
