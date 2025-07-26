Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Prime Meridian had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 16.75%.

Prime Meridian Stock Up 0.2%

PMHG opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.14. Prime Meridian has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $54.00.

About Prime Meridian

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, health savings, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.

