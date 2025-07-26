Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Prime Meridian had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 16.75%.
Prime Meridian Stock Up 0.2%
PMHG opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.14. Prime Meridian has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $54.00.
About Prime Meridian
