Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SHECY opened at $15.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.32. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.23.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Featured Articles

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. provides infrastructure, electronics, and functional materials in Japan. It is also involved in processing and specialized related services. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

