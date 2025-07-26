FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. FFD Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 17.71%.

FFD Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FFDF opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.36. FFD Financial has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $105.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.33.

FFD Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. FFD Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

About FFD Financial

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking and savings accounts. Its loan products include auto, boat, personal, term, commercial real estate, equipment, and home mortgage loans; and home equity and business lines of credit.

