Joel Markovits Sells 40,534 Shares of Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Stock

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Free Report) CFO Joel Markovits sold 40,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $121,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 160,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,807. The trade was a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Reliance Global Group Stock Down 6.5%

Shares of Reliance Global Group stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51. Reliance Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $5.11.

Get Reliance Global Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance Global Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Reliance Global Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Reliance Global Group Company Profile

Reliance Global Group, Inc focuses in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides agency services for insurance products in the healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, property and casualty, and insurance brokerage. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.