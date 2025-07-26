Mosman Oil and Gas (LON:MSMN) Stock Price Up 23.8% – Still a Buy?

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (LON:MSMN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 23.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 562,145,750 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 289,009,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Mosman Oil and Gas Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.04. The firm has a market cap of £4.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.82.

About Mosman Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Australia and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Amadeus Basin in Central Australia; and owns interests in the Stanley, Livingston, Winters, Winters-2, Greater Stanley, Arkoma, and Cinnabar oil and gas producing assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosman Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosman Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.