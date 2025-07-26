Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Trading Down 28.6% – Here’s Why

Mammoth Resources Corp. (CVE:MTH – Get Free Report) traded down 28.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 191,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 157,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Mammoth Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02.

Mammoth Resources Company Profile

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of totalling 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.

