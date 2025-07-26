Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on November 28th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a 0.0% increase from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance
Shares of OXLCN stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.10.
About Oxford Lane Capital
