Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on November 28th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a 0.0% increase from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OXLCN stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.10.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

