PFG Advisors Grows Position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 460,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,093,000 after buying an additional 25,754 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 65,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 13,421 shares during the last quarter. Future You Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 311.2% during the 1st quarter. Future You Wealth LLC now owns 224,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 169,527 shares during the period. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 192,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000.

Get Capital Group Core Bond ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

CGCB stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.06.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.