PFG Advisors Boosts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 51,463.4% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 57,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,747,000 after buying an additional 57,639 shares in the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.31.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS opened at $243.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.74 and a 52-week high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total value of $16,627,507.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 647,660,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,195,093,739.52. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,326,510 shares of company stock worth $305,246,018. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

