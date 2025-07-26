Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Holdings Cut by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.32 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $79.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.2903 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

