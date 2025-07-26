PFG Advisors Raises Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 35.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 83.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 750.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MGM. Citigroup raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered MGM Resorts International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $1,377,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 281,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,693,077.90. The trade was a 12.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $183,766.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,261 shares of company stock worth $3,486,367. 3.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE MGM opened at $38.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.76.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

