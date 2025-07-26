PFG Advisors Acquires 1,721 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.19% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOCT. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 16,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth $4,111,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter worth $2,311,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

NOCT opened at $55.33 on Friday. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.85 million, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.77 and its 200 day moving average is $51.76.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

