PFG Advisors Sells 250 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

PFG Advisors decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,420,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,713,000 after purchasing an additional 314,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $179.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.75 and a 200 day moving average of $156.08. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $117.55 and a 1-year high of $180.42.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

