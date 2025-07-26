4,713 Shares in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 18,889 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,081,000 after acquiring an additional 417,113 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 11,095 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 123,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after buying an additional 14,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,183,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,938,000 after buying an additional 55,898 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of FTSM opened at $60.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.90. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.69 and a 52 week high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

