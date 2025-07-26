PFG Advisors Sells 1,331 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW)

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF by 101,960.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF Trading Up 0.0%

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF has a 12 month low of $27.68 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.48. The firm has a market cap of $64.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.39.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (JUNW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options and collateral.

