Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Stock Price

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $152.00 to $132.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Integer from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial set a $150.00 price target on shares of Integer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Integer from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.25.

ITGR opened at $108.17 on Friday. Integer has a 1 year low of $104.93 and a 1 year high of $146.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.71.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.37 million. Integer had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Integer will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Integer news, Director Donald J. Spence sold 14,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $1,774,280.82. Following the sale, the director owned 18,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,856.78. This trade represents a 43.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin C. Maxwell sold 8,720 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $1,051,283.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,815.20. This trade represents a 28.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 362,434 shares of company stock worth $44,577,115 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth $38,073,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Integer during the first quarter worth $33,337,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Integer by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,410,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $186,960,000 after buying an additional 194,895 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter worth $22,775,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Integer during the first quarter worth $17,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

