Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIX)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 13.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Trading Down 0.1%
Western Asset High Income Fund II stock opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $4.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Income Fund II
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,275 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.
About Western Asset High Income Fund II
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
