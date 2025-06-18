Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA) Short Interest Update

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the May 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Destra Multi-Alternative Fund

In other Destra Multi-Alternative Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $114,551.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,752,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,039,143.02. This trade represents a 0.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 184,089 shares of company stock worth $1,541,368 in the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Destra Multi-Alternative Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMA. K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its position in Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 19,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 34.3% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 29,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund during the first quarter valued at about $568,000. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 392,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 166,851 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 223,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 45,385 shares in the last quarter.

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Stock Performance

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Increases Dividend

Shares of DMA opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.53. Destra Multi-Alternative Fund has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $9.16.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Destra Multi-Alternative Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.07.

About Destra Multi-Alternative Fund

Multi-Strategy Growth & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pinhook Capital, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For its equity portion, the fund primarily invests directly, in other funds, and through derivatives such as options to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

