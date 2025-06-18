Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the quarter. DraftKings makes up approximately 1.0% of Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of DraftKings to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In related news, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 6,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $251,102.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,297,524.36. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $110,638.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,810.16. This represents a 34.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,021,950 shares of company stock worth $38,644,036 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.55. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.69 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of -45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.63.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

