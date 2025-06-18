CWA Asset Management Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,258 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,850,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352,197 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,385,364,000. Symmetry Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3,605.8% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 12,678,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,336,673 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,667,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494,123 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 9,268,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,714,000 after purchasing an additional 743,930 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

IBIT stock opened at $59.50 on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $63.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.47 and its 200 day moving average is $54.31.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

