Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Buys 650 Shares of VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned about 0.40% of VanEck Israel ETF worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRA. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Israel ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 293,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,364,000 after purchasing an additional 21,106 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Israel ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in VanEck Israel ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Israel ETF by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ISRA opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.58. VanEck Israel ETF has a one year low of $33.52 and a one year high of $49.45. The company has a market capitalization of $103.42 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Israel ETF (ISRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Israel Global index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted, committee-reviewed index of Israeli and Israeli-linked companies. ISRA was launched on Jun 25, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

