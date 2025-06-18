Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 467 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $348.74 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $363.01 and a 200 day moving average of $381.43. The stock has a market cap of $346.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

