Clarius Group LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $624.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $573.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $583.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $437.37 and a 1 year high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John B. Hess bought 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,598.72. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $593.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on GS

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.