Warner Financial Inc. Sells 733 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Warner Financial Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,630,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,003,000 after buying an additional 133,560 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,544,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,408,000 after acquiring an additional 51,800 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 891,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,510,000 after acquiring an additional 13,989 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 829,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,671,000 after acquiring an additional 103,582 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 664,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,347,000 after acquiring an additional 381,261 shares during the last quarter.

IWO stock opened at $275.32 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $219.19 and a twelve month high of $317.62. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.99 and its 200-day moving average is $276.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

