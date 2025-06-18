Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,604 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,401,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,017,000 after buying an additional 33,472,238 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,077,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,249,000 after buying an additional 6,819,239 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,714,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,110,000 after buying an additional 4,449,523 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 198.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,089,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,734,000 after buying an additional 4,046,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,881,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,992 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

