Hoge Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Hoge Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Hoge Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hoge Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 444.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,406,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,887,000 after buying an additional 4,413,992 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,935,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,180,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,252,000 after buying an additional 194,585 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $15,101,000. Finally, Intellus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,813,000.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $124.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.38 and its 200 day moving average is $121.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.07 and a fifty-two week high of $137.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

