Tate & Lyle PLC (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Declares Dividend of $0.67

Tate & Lyle PLC (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.6696 per share on Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This is a 101.4% increase from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $0.33.

Tate & Lyle Trading Down 2.2%

OTCMKTS:TATYY opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. Tate & Lyle has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $44.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays raised shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

