Aspiriant LLC Decreases Position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 526.6% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $795,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,064,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,535,000 after buying an additional 29,844 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,254,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,051,000 after buying an additional 37,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 0.4%

GE Aerospace stock opened at $235.49 on Wednesday. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $150.20 and a twelve month high of $257.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price target on GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

