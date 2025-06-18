Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $420.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $429.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.74.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

