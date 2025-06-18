QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,252 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.28.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $154.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $220,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,507.82. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 423,464 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,164 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

