Seed Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $611,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 575.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 481.8% in the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 20,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.44 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.32. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2718 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

