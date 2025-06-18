Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 80 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $529.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $496.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.08. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.