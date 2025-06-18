Aspiriant LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Aspiriant LLC cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,282.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after buying an additional 618,117 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 84,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Pfizer by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 132,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 15,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.93. The company has a market cap of $136.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 124.64%.

About Pfizer



Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.



