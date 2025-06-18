NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC Invests $333,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $57.71 and a 1-year high of $59.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.55 and its 200 day moving average is $58.42.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2046 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

