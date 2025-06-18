BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Argus lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,028.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,045.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,096.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total value of $9,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,256,025. The trade was a 13.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $968.90 on Wednesday. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $773.74 and a 12-month high of $1,084.22. The company has a market capitalization of $150.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $942.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $971.07.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.09% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

